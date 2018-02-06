Canadian woman assaulted in Delhi

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): A Canadian woman was allegedly attacked by a miscreant in the Delhi bound Malwa Express Train.

"On January 31, I was travelling by the Malwa express train from Jalandhar Cantonment to New Delhi railway station. A young man climbed the running train and tried to ruthlessly pull the bag off my shoulder. He tried to attempt it several times, while I was being literally dragged off the train," Nita Mehta told ANI.

Explaining her ordeal she said, "I tried to tweet to the Delhi Police, the Prime Minister Modi Office (PMO), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But I did not get any response whatsoever. Is this how an NRI is treated? Why will anyone ever want to visit a country after this?"

She has filed an FIR with the concerned police station in this connection on Monday. (ANI)