Cancelling talks with Pak right step: Kargil war hero's father

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): NK Kalia, father of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who lost his life in Kargil war, on Saturday, lauded the Indian government's move to call off a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Speaking to ANI, NK Kalia said, "India has taken the right step. No talks should be held with Pakistan till the time it proves that it has sincere intentions."

He further stated that Pakistan has always posed a problem for India whenever an agreement aiming to strengthen the relationship was signed.

"I am afraid that in the future too they (Pakistan) will not improve themselves. Had this meeting would have taken place, it would have been another futile exercise and sheer wastage of time and energy," he added. He also said that "this bold move by the Indian government will be welcomed by the all the patriotic people of the country". Captain Saurabh Kalia along with five other soldiers of his patrolling team were held as a prisoner of war by the Pakistan Army, kept in captivity where they were tortured, then killed. On Friday, New Delhi called off the meeting with Pakistan just a few hours after three Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir were kidnapped and brutally killed by the terrorists. While announcing its decision, Ministry of External Affairs said that the true face of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had been revealed in the wake of the brutal killings. On September 18, mutilated body of Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable Narender Singh was also found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso and neck. The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly in New York. The meeting was proposed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)