Cannabis worth 18 lakhs seized in Agartala

[India], May 20 (ANI): As part of an anti-drug drive to make the state drugs free, the Tripura police seized huge quantity of cannabis from Gandhigram area on the outskirt of Agartala town on Saturday.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 18 lakh.

Acting on specific information, police conducted a raid on a truck parked inside a garage at Madhyapara and seized 26 packets of ganja. Each packet of ganja weighs 15 kg.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer NCC Dhruba Nath along with other officers conducted the raid. Later the ceased truck along with the illegal consignment was brought to Narshingharh police station.

The police informed that the consignment was marked to reach Bihar. Further the owner of the garage, Sanjiv Roy has been detained. Meantime, SP West Tripura district Ajit Pratap Singh told that the detainees were interrogated by the police. Police are trying to know where they have got the consignments of 26 packets of ganja and also the destination of the consignment. Recently the Tripura police along with the BSF recovered large quantities of drugs and contraband including Yaba tablets, heroin, brown sugar and opium besides several cases of liquors in and around Agartala. Though, earlier it was believed that Tripura is the transit point for smuggling contraband to the neighboring states and country but the recent recoveries proved a section of the youths in the state have fallen prey to drug addiction. (ANI)