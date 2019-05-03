Can't bear damage of my fishing net, says fisherman as 'Fani' nears

Digha (West Bengal) [India], May 03 (ANI): West Bengal is on high alert with the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm 'Fani' which is set to make landfall in the state today as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea, and locals near the seashore are being moved to a 'multipurpose cyclone shelter' that was built in 2009 when Cyclone Aila hit the region.

Most of the fishermen in Digha, which faces the Bay of Bengal, live either in thatched huts or houses made of asbestos sheets with a separate makeshift room for cattle and poultry.

In a special bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD forewarned about the destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha (mud) houses and some damage to pucca (permanent) houses. There is also a potential threat from flying objects, the IMD noted. Speaking to ANI, Moena Suri, the member of a fisherman family, said, "The administration has alerted us regarding some severe storm. They have asked us not to stay here and move inside the village. Although there are not many cemented buildings, we will try to take shelter under one." Fishermen are also striving to find a secure place for their fishing nets. "We are scared (about Fani). Our safety is a priority, but once cyclone goes away we need to earn money. I can't bear the damage of my fishing net," said Sujit Muiya, a fisherman. District Administration in Purba Medinipur has directed Sub Divisional Officer, Contai, to take immediate measures so that tourists can leave from Digha, Mandarmani, Sankarpur, Tajpur and other tourist spots to avoid any untoward incidents due to the cyclone. Digha, which is situated in the coastal region of Medinipur district, has witnessed a sudden change in weather since 10 pm last night. The sea waves intensified with strong winds and rain. It is being said that Fani is one of the biggest cyclones to hit West Bengal in the last 43 years. (ANI)