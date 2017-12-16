Can't digest Gujarat exit polls forecast: Uddhav Thackeray

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed his strong disagreement with all the forecasts by various exit polls, predicting comfortable to huge victory margins, for ally Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat assembly elections.

"There is a huge difference between the prevailing political atmosphere and the forecasts of these exit polls. They are not agreeable to us," he said at his residence 'Matoshree' this evening.