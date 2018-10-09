Can't disburse funds for EDMC workers' salary: Centre to SC

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it cannot release funds for the payment of salaries to East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) sanitation workers. The apex court has, in turn, asked the Centre to file an affidavit stating the same.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government told the apex court that it has released Rs. 500 crore to the civic body. During the last hearing, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had said that it would release Rs 500 crore within two days to the civic body.

The sanitation workers have been on strike over non-payment of their dues since September 12. They also staged a protest in front of the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal last month and urged the Central government to intervene in the matter to resolve the problem. (ANI)