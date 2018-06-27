Can't do anything if politically-motivated factors interfere: Mallya

[India], June 27 (ANI): Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday reiterated that is making every effort, in good faith to settle dues with the banks, but if politically-motivated factors interfere, there is nothing he can do.

In a series of tweets, Mallya said an application has been filed to sell his assets to recover dues and repay creditors.

"Some people have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made my statement because UBHL and myself have filed an application before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores," he tweeted.

"We have requested the Courts permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court," the second tweet read. "If the criminal agencies such as ED or CBI object to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is an agenda against me "the Poster Boy" beyond recovery of dues. I continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the banks. If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do," he added in a third tweet. Some people have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made my statement because UBHL and myself have filed an application before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores ...1/3 — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 27, 2018 We have requested the Courts permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court. If the criminal agencies such as ED or CBI object ... 2/3 — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 27, 2018 ... to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is an agenda against me "the Poster Boy" beyond recovery of dues. I continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the banks. If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do...3/3 — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 27, 2018 Earlier on Wednesday, Mallya said he is not a fugitive and "always had honest intentions" to repay his loans. This came a day after Mallya broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9000 crores, claiming that he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger". He said that the reason behind making the letter public, which he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Arun Jaitley on April 15, 2016, was to set things in the right perspective. However, the liquor baron said he did not receive any response from either of them. (ANI)