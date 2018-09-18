Can't even think straight, says wife of worker who died in sewer

Seen here is the dead body of Anil and his child standing by. Image: Ketto

The wife of the 27-year-old sanitation worker who died after allegedly falling in a sewer says she can't even think straight after she heard of her husband's death.

Speaking to ANI, Rani said, "I reached the site where my husband was working and people present there told me he had fallen inside the sewer pit.

"Don't know anything about receiving financial help. I can't even think straight right now."

Anil slipped while climbing down into the sewer pit in Dwarka's Dabri area in Delhi and the rope around his waist broke, following which he fell in the 20-feet deep sewer. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred on September 14. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred on September 14. Delhi Minister RP Gautam, said, "It's a really sad incident. Manual scavenging is totally banned. There are clear directions against entering septic tanks. We'll give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family." Delhi Minister RP Gautam, said, "It's a really sad incident. Manual scavenging is totally banned. There are clear directions against entering septic tanks. We'll give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family." People from all walks of life extended helping hand to the family with over Rs 18 lakh already received by the crowdfunding platform Ketto, after an initiative by NGO Uday Foundation, whose founder Rahul Verma had shared a photo of Anil's son weeping over his body. Anil was the only earning member of the family. People from all walks of life extended helping hand to the family with over Rs 18 lakh already received by the crowdfunding platform Ketto, after an initiative by NGO Uday Foundation, whose founder Rahul Verma had shared a photo of Anil's son weeping over his body. Anil was the only earning member of the family. Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh and within few hours after the news was shared on various social media platforms, over Rs 10 lakh was already collected with over 100 people donating their bit to help the family. Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh and within few hours after the news was shared on various social media platforms, over Rs 10 lakh was already collected with over 100 people donating their bit to help the family.