Can't put a price on human life: Rajnath Singh

[India] January 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that no matter what the government does for the families of the defence casualties, it will always seem less as one cannot put a price on a human life.

Speaking at the launch of 'Bharat Ke Veer' graphic novel series on slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) soldiers, the Union Minister said, "Whatever we do for the families of defence casualties, it will always be less. No matter how much monetary fund we provide, you will agree with me "Manushya ki zindagi ko paise ke aadhar par uski keemat nhi aaki jaa sakti" (One cannot put a price on a human life)".

He added that the people of India have pledged their support to 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative in large numbers. "Each and every citizen of India is a patriot. I believe at least Rs one crore should be given to the families of the deceased soldiers. There are individuals who contribute regularly on Bharat Ke Veer website. Those who have a big heart are the real rich people. People with big hearts work to bring happiness in others' lives", Singh continued. The Union Minister further appealed to the people to contribute to the 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative and support the families of India's bravehearts. (ANI)