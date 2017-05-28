Can't tell my men to wait and die: Army chief defends Major Gogoi

New Delhi: Defending the 'human shield' incident, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that troops 'need innovative ways to fight the dirty war in Kashmir'.

"When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men just wait and die," Gen Rawat told PTI.

"I would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones," he said.

Kashmir needs a composite solution, everybody will have to get involved, said the Army chief.

Earlier, Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone-pelters, was honoured with the Army chief's 'Commendation Card' for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.