Capt Amarinder Singh's Pakistani 'friend' speaks for Indo-Pak peace

Chandigarh: After guiding the Congress to a resounding victory, Amarinder Singh was on Thursday sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister for the second time with nine ministers including Navjot Singh Sidhu also taking the oath. Among those in presence for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's swearing in ceremony on Tuesday was also a 'special' attendee from Pakistan.

Former journalist Aroosa Alam was among the guests who occupied the VVIP seats in advance.

Alam's presence could have courted controversy given her past relationship with Amarinder Singh. The late journalist and author Khushwant Singh, in his book, Captain Amarinder Singh: The People's Maharaja, makes mention of Alam. In a telling passage in the book, Khushwant Singh states: "As part of his holiday entourage were friends from Pakistan, one an attractive, fifty-year-old journalist Aroosa Alam. He had met her earlier in 2006 at a South Asia Free Media Association function in Jalandhar. She was heading the Islamabad chapter of SAFMA. Following that meeting, their friendship had blossomed in the years ahead. And predictably, this bond of affection between the two stirred up a storm in both the countries. However, not being new to controversy of such a kind in his personal life, given that his previous alleged association (in early 1990s) with a woman pilot had generated as much heat, Amarinder took his detractors head-on."

'... his links with Aroosa Alam also created a furore within the family members, who found it unfathomable and hurtful to see the patriarch distance himself from them. His actions led to a realignment of his relationship with every member of his immediate family as well as with the extended family and friends who objected to this growing affection. The Aroosa connection must mean a lot to him - she has been beside him as much as possible even after a decade' Khushwant singh wrote in the book. Alam, who arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday spoke in favour of assuaged the wounded relationship between India and Pakistan. "Everybody wants peace and both the countries should strive to maintain the calm. Rather that fighting in Siachin both the countries should focus on eradicating poverty and illiteracy besides improving the health amenities," Alam stated. Congress under the leadership of Amarinder had won 77 seats in the 117 member Assembly elections wresting power from the SAD-BJP alliance which was relegated to the third spot with 18 seats.