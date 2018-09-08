Car of missing HDFC Bank official traced

[India], Sep. 8 (ANI): The car of HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi who went missing since September 5, was found in Kopar Khairane area here on Saturday.

The 39-year-old banker had left his office in Kamala Mills area at 7:30 pm on the fateful day, and since then his whereabouts is yet to be traced.

Subsequently, a missing person's complaint was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

"We have recovered the car of Sanghvi from Kopar Khairane and we are investigating this case from all possible angles. But at this stage, we are unable to speak anything concrete about his disappearance," said Ravindra Shisve, Additional CP, Central Zone.

Earlier in the day, media reports stated that blood stains were found on Sanghvi's car. However, Senior Inspector Pandit Thorat said the matter was being investigated as a missing person's case, adding that further details would be shared only once the investigation concludes. "The family members of the (missing) person have met us and requested not to share much about the case to media and they have some apprehensions about the details coming into news reports," he added. (ANI)