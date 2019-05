[India], May 5 (ANI): Five people were killed and one person was injured on Sunday after a car rolled down a deep gorge in Mandi district's Seraj Valley, police said.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurdev Sharma, said the injured has been admitted to hospital.

On May 2, five people were killed after the jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Padhar area of Mandi district. (ANI)