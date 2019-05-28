Caravan defamation case: Delhi court records Vivek Doval's statement

[India], May 27 (ANI): A local court on Monday recorded the statement of Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, in connection with a defamation case filed by him against 'Caravan' magazine and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who was hearing the matter at the Rouse Avenue Court here, recorded Vivek Doval's statement in connection with an alleged defamatory article by 'Caravan' against him.

The court has kept July 10, 11 and 12 for his cross-examination.

On May 9, Ramesh was granted bail in connection with the case filed against him, the Editor and a Reporter of 'Caravan' magazine. The Congress leader was granted bail on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 20,000 each. Paresh Nath, Editor of 'Caravan' and Reporter Kaushal Shroff have already been granted bail by the court. On January 21, Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and the two journalists, contending that they had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation "through calculated insinuations and innuendos." The Caravan article had claimed that Vivek Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents. Vivek Doval had alleged that Ramesh and the two scribes committed the offence of defamation punishable under Section 500 of IPC (which provides for simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) read with Section 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy). He had filed the complaint against the magazine for the alleged defamatory article and Ramesh for using the content to defame him on wrong facts. (ANI)