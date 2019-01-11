Carry on rescue efforts, miracles do happen: SC on trapped Meghalaya miners

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to take help of experts and continue efforts to rescue the 15 miners trapped in a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills since December 13 last year.

"Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen," a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said.

The bench also asked about the measures being taken by the government against persons operating illegal mines and officials who allowed them to continue.

As many as 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, after water from nearby Lytein River flooded the mine. Since then, at least 200 rescuers from the Navy, NDRF, the Odisha Fire Service, State Disaster Response Fund, state Fire service and others from CIL and KBL are involved in the rescue operations. Rescuers have been struggling hard to pump out water from the inundated mine. So far, attempts by rescuers to reach them have yielded no result. (ANI)