Cartoonist Bala in legal soup yet again, FIR filed

[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Yet another FIR has been registered against Cartoonist Bala and the journalists protesting against his earlier arrest.

The Tamil Nadu-based cartoonist was arrested in the first week of November after a defamatory case was registered against him on account of a caricature that allegedly depicted state Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy in a distasteful manner.

Bala had allegedly portrayed the Chief Minister, the state's collector and the police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a person lay burning in front of them.

The caricature was published following an incident where a couple and their two children self-immolated at the collectorate, alleging police inaction on a usury complaint. (ANI)