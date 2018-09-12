Carts, not cars: Congress' unique protest against fuel price

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress party on Wednesday chose a unique way to protest against the rising fuel prices.

Several of their legislators rode bullock carts to reach the Assembly building in Raipur to indicate how petrol and diesel prices have reached outside their budget.

The decision to use carts instead of cars was reportedly taken after legislators held a meeting on Tuesday under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition, T.S. Singhdeo.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas have increased tremendously adding to common man's woes.

"The increased prices of fuel, gas and other products have burned a hole in the pockets of common man. People in Chhattisgarh are facing problems as they now have to shell out more money for buying these products," he said. The quirky protest by the Congress was staged just two days after opposition parties-led countrywide lockdown to protest against the rising fuel prices and the softening of the rupee. As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. (ANI)