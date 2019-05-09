Case against BSP leader for alleged death threat to BJP minister

[India], May 09 (ANI): A case was registered against a BSP leader on Thursday for allegedly giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari.

"We have received a complaint that a BSP leader Satish Chaudhary had telephoned Upendra and hurled abuses at him. He also threatened to kill him," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath told ANI.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.

Upendra Tiwari has alleged that Satish Chaudhary, who is the brother of former state minister Ambika Chaudhary, threatened to kill him on March 6 because he had exposed some of BSP leader's alleged illegal activities.

"Satish Chaudhary, we all know is a goon and a sand mafia. I exposed him. He has been booked by police in many cases. So now he is threatening to kill me and my family," said Tiwari. (ANI)