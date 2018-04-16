Case against two for spreading false news of minor raped, murdered in Surat

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The Surat police has registered a case against two people for 'spreading false news' by sharing a photo of the dead body of a girl from Gujarat, claiming that an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) linked person raped her.

However, the police said that they are still investigating the case and trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"It has come to the notice of the Surat Police that some people are sharing a photo of the dead body of a young girl from Gujarat and saying that an ABVP linked person raped her. The fact of the matter is that police is still investigating the case and trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Surat Police has registered a case against people who have been spreading such false news to avoid disruption of peace and communal harmony," a statement by Surat Police read.

The body of the unidentified minor girl, believed be in the age group of 9 to 11 years was found from a cricket ground in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6 with 86 injury marks. After five-hour long postmortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days. She was strangled to death. None of her family has come forward to claim the body. Civil Hospital Forensic Head Ganesh Govekar said, "The girl's body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not." Police inspector B.K. Jhala said, "Even after eight days, the parents of the girl are yet to be identified. The police also believe that she was murdered somewhere else and the dead body has been thrown here. The victim's picture has been sent to the state police control room for the identification process." He said that a case of rape has been registered and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family. (ANI)