Case against two journos over Ram and Sita cartoon

[India] April 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against two journos for creating and sharing a cartoon of Lord Ram and Sita.

The case has been registered against Ahmed Shabbir and Swathi Vadlamudi on the complaint of an advocate Kashimshetty Karuna Sagar.

According to Sattaiah, Circle Inspector, Saidabad police station, "An advocate Karuna Sagar filed a complaint on April 13, 2018 that Journalist Ahmed Shabbir has shared a cartoon of Lord Ram and Sita which is hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Subsequently, a case was registered under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code."

Sattaiah added that Sagar again approached the police on April 15 and filed one more complaint. "On April 15, again the complainant Karuna Sagar approached us and filed one more complaint stating the cartoon was actually created by another journalist Swathi Vadlamudi, who first shared the cartoon on social media. The complainant requested to include Swathi's name in the FIR, which was registered on April 13. So, Swathi Vadlamudi's name was included in the FIR. Further enquiry is on and action will be initiated after the enquiry," Sattaiah said. Sagar is also the president of Hindu Sanghatan. (ANI)