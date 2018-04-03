Case against two policemen for firing at protester

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): A Case has been registered against two policemen in connection with the death of a man Mahavir Rajawat during Bharat bandh-related violence on Monday in Bhind.

Addressing the media, IG Law and Order Makrand Deuskar said, "A complaint was received against two constables in Bhind in connection with the death of Mahavir Rajwat who had suffered gunshots on Monday and died later.

Deuskar further said that the total death toll due to violence during the Bharat Bandh protest is 7 adding that the death of one person in Morena was not due to the protests.

"A Case has been registered against police personnel who fired shot at a protester yesterday. The protester later passed away," he added. Violent protests erupted on Monday in many states including Madhya Pradesh during a nationwide bandh called by Dalit outfits against the Supreme Court's ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. At least nine people have been killed across the country due to violent protests which marred the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, The Supreme Court refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. The court was hearing Central Government's review petition on Schedule Castes and the Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. (ANI)