Case filed against 30-year-old govt employee for impregnating minor girl in Andhra

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): A case of sexual abuse has been registered against a 30-year-old government employee for allegedly impregnating a minor girl in Gilakala Dindi village near Machilipatnam town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

The accused identified as Lohit Krishna Swamy has been allegedly sexually abusing the 16-year-old girl, who used to work as a domestic worker at his house.

The incident came to light on Thursday when doctors at a government hospital confirmed the pregnancy during a preliminary medical examination, a police officer said.

Based on the doctor’s report, the police have started an investigation in the matter. Mother of the victim said, "I and my aunt work in their (accused's) house. Every day, I complete work in that house and rush for another place. A few days ago, he called the girl during the night and molested her. The man who molested her is a government employee and works in Kalikipudi." According to police, they received information about this incident. "We got to know that the girl is not married and has been found three months pregnant. Our CI madam went and examined the girl. We came to know that a person from the same village has been in a relationship with this girl for quite some time. Based on that information, we filed a case. The accused seems to be doing a government job, but particulars are not known." The probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)