Case filed against Kamal Nath over remark on UP, Bihar migrants

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): A case has been filed in Muzaffarpur Court against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his remark on migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The case was filed one Tamanna Hashmi under sections 153, 295, 504/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nath had accused people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of migrating to Madhya Pradesh and stealing local jobs.

The senior Congress leader, soon after taking oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, had said that priority would be given to the natives of Madhya Pradesh in terms of employment.

"Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 per cent people from Madhya Pradesh get jobs. I've signed file for this. People from states like Bihar, UP come here and locals don't get jobs," the newly elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said. (ANI)