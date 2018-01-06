Case registered against Kochi school for teaching objectionable contents

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): A case was registered against the Peace International School in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday for teaching objectionable content and for following syllabus containing material violating existing India laws.

The complaint was filed by Ernakulam's District Educational Officer.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the text books in the school were aimed towards propagating ideas contradictory to the secular policies of the country in order to spread propaganda, against the policies of India.

An FIR was registered against the school administration under Section 153 A(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Distrct Collector of Ernakulam reported that the allegation against the school was true, therefore, in order to prevent Muslims from joining ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), it was highly necessary to stop the operation of such institutions. The school has no Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. An immediate action has been requested under RTE Act to close the school and transfer the students to neighbourhood schools. It has been directed to scrutinise the syllabus of all existing schools and furnish the action. (ANI)