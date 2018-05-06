Case registered against RJD MP's college for altering India's map

[India], May 06 (ANI): A case has been registered here against a medical college belonging to a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Member of Parliament for having an altered map of India on the college's prospectus.

The altered map is printed on the cover page of Katihar Medical College prospectus for postgraduate courses.

The medical college, established in 1987, is owned by a trust belonging to RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaque Ahmed Karim.

The case, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the college administration on the complaint of the district magistrate. (ANI)