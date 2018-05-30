Case registered against Satyendar Jain over PWD creative team hiring

[India] May 30(ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to investigate the allegations of irregularities in hiring of creative teams in Public Works Department (PWD).

The case has also been registered against Jain along with PWD Engineer-in-Chief SK Srivastava and others.

Earlier in the day, the CBI had conducted searches at the residence of Jain over the alleged violation in hiring.

Reacting to the same, Jain took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI".

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Central government is using the CBI to divert the people's attention from the good work that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has done. "Do you remember what happened yesterday? The same CBI had to close its probe into Satyendra Jain's daughter Soumya Jain's appointment as a volunteer to the state government's project on mohalla clinics because they did not find any evidence against her," said Sisodia. (ANI)