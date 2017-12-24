Case registered against Telangana MLA Raja Singh for giving hate speech

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana MLA Raja Singh on charges of giving a hate speech in Karnataka.

"A case was registered on Saturday, December 23 by Irfan Quadri, a resident of Golconda, Hyderabad against BJP party MLA Raja Singh for giving hate speeches and statements promoting enmity between the Hindu and the Muslim communities of Hyderabad," read an official note.

Qaudri has even provided videos of MLA Raja Singh giving a hate speech.

"With an intention to promote national integration and communal harmony in the peace-loving communities of Hyderabad, the complainant had undergone personal interaction with the people of different communities to know their views, the public has emphasis to take action against the MLA," it added. A case under Section 153-A, 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Since the MLA delivered his speech in Karnataka, the case will now be transferred to Karnataka for further investigation, confirmed the SHO, Golconda. Earlier on December 15, an FIR was registered against Raja Singh along with Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others for instigating hatred towards other communities after a video went viral. (ANI)