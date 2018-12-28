Case registered in Chembur fire tragedy

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Mumbai police on Friday registered a police case in the Chembur fire incident that broke out on Thursday.

The case has been registered under sections 304 (2), 336, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation in the matter has been initiated.

The level three fire that broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar yesterday night claimed five lives.

As per report, two people including a fireman got injured in the incident, who are now said to be in a stable condition.

Soon after the incident broke out, around eight fire tenders, seven ambulances and 1 water tanker were sent for the rescue operation. "We received a call on 7:46 pm. 8 fire engine,1 water tanker, and several ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused completely, cooling down operation underway," Deputy CFO Mumbai, V N Panigrahi told ANI. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)