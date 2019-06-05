Case registered Muslim boy for making false allegation

A case has been registered against the Muslim boy, who had claimed that he was beaten up for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on Sunday, an allegation which turned out to be false.

The verification done by the Karimnagar Police revealed that the boy had been thrashed by the locals for stalking a girl.

Police said a case was registered against him for making a false communal violence accusation, eve-teasing and stalking a girl.

The video of the incident went viral when the youth leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek -- Amjed Ullah Khan -- and a few others shared the visuals of the Muslim boy being beaten up on the social media platforms. (ANI)