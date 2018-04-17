Cash crunch: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for destroying banking system

Amethi: With ATMs suddenly running dry in several states, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as destroying India's banking system by ushering in "acchhe din" for fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.





Gandhi also criticised Modi for his silence on the banking frauds allegedly committed by the diamond merchants who have fled the country.





"Modiji destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and the Prime Minister didn't utter a word," Gandhi said.



"We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched Rs 500-1,000 notes from our pockets and put them in Nirav Modi's pocket." he said.

He was replying to reporters questions about the current cash crunch with ATMs running out of notes across the country.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister was scared of speaking in Parliament during the second half of the just concluded budget session which was completely washed out in protests.

"Had we been allowed to speak in Parliament on Rafael (jets) issue, Nirav Modi matter, the Prime Minister won't be able to stand," he said.

The Congress President said Modi personally knew Nirav Modi and Choksi and called them by first names "Nirav bhai and Mehul bhai".

"The 'acchhe din' he (the Prime Minister) had promised for the nation have ushered only for 15 persons, including Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. For the poor of this country, including farmers, labourers and daily-wagers, it is all 'bure din'.