Cash crunch will be resolved soon, assures Raman Singh

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday said the state has also been facing a cash crunch and assured that the situation would be resolved soon.

"Like many other states, Chhattisgarh has also been affected by the cash crunch. The situation will be resolved as soon as possible," he said.

People in various states of the country, including Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar are facing inconvenience as ATMs are running dry or becoming non-functional.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the cash crunch as a 'temporary shortage' and assured that the situation will be tackled quickly. "Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Overall there is more than the adequate currency in circulation and also available with the banks. The temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly," the Finance Minister wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the issue and blamed it for weakening banking system. "Modi ji has destroyed the banking system of the country, that's what I have to say about it. During demonetisation also we were forced to stand in queues as he (Prime Minister Modi) snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in businessman Nirav Modi's pocket," the Congress supremo told ANI. (ANI)