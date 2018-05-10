Cash, gold, liquour seized by IT dept in poll-bound Karnataka

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Income Tax Department and Karnataka Police have recovered cash worth Rs Rs 80,91,00,073 in the poll-bound state.

Gold and silver worth Rs Rs 44,26,26,717 was also recovered by the Karnataka Police. Along with that, the static and excise department seized liquor worth Rs 24,35,99,918.32.

So far Rs. 170,88,14,720.32 crore has been seized by the IT Department so far.

Meanwhile, the surfacing of a huge number of fake voter identity cards from an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area and the Election Commission stepping in to investigate has created a controversy in the state, ahaed of the election.

Campaigning in Karnataka is taking place for 224 assembly seats. A total of 2,655 candidates will take part in the election on May 15. (ANI)