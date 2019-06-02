Cash strapped Jammu University receives 100 crore grant

[India], June 1 (ANI): The cash-strapped Jammu University on Saturday became one of the ten universities to receive a grant of Rs 100 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, for scoring a whopping 3.51 points on NAAC.

"Jammu University, with an A+ grade, has received accreditation of 3.51 points by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Based on the score, HRD has decided to give a sum of Rs 100 crore each to at least 10 universities. Out of the total sum, we have already received the first instalment. The focus of our universities will be to bring excellence in teaching and research," University Vice-Chancellor Manoj K Dhar told ANI.

This is the second time the university has been granted funds under the holistic scheme of RUSA. Earlier it was granted 20 crore by the HRD ministry. Dhar also contended that this money will be used for upgradation of the syllabus to International level, research upgradation and skill development. "Our university does not have a sophisticated research centre and the equipments are also less. Teachers and students have to go out of the state to carry out research. To counter this problem, we have decided to make a research cluster. A national committee which has been constituted to brainstorm on the issue, we will have a session later this month," Dhar further said. The HRD ministry has also directed the university to spend Rs 15 crore out of the total amount on the entrepreneurship and skill development courses, said the Vice Chancellor. Speaking to ANI, a student, Tanushree Sharma said: "There was a lack of funding. We feel proud that our university received a huge grant. Now students can achieve their goal easily without any financial constraints." (ANI)