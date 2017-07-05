Catholic crosses desecrated: Parrikar claims 'attempts being made to brew tension in Goa'

[India], July 5 (ANI): In wake of desecration of religious symbols and Temples in South-Goa, state chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said specific attempts are being made to create tension in the region.

While talking to media here Parrikar said, "There appears to be specific attempts to try and create some sort of tension in the state. These acts will not be tolerated. The culprits will face the music once they are arrested,"

The Police have filed cases against unidentified persons in the regard and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Five Holy crosses, places of Catholic worship, and a temple have been desecrated in the last three days in South Goa. (ANI)