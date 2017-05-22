Caught on cam: Bajrang Dal members vandalise toll plaza

[India], May 22 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a group of Bajrang Dal activists were seen ransacking a toll plaza on the Indore-Dewas border late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was caught on CCTV in which the goons are seen also damaging vehicles parked at the toll plaza.

The goons had come in four cars and one of the the vehicle was mounted with a saffron flag.

A toll plaza manager has alleged that the attackers belonged to the Bajrang Dal and that they broke into the cash counter, and took away all the cash that was kept there.

According to reports, a complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard but no arrests have been made so far. (ANI)