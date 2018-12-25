Caught on cam: Hyderabad hospital vandalised by patient's attenders

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): A hospital was vandalised here allegedly by a female patient's attenders after she passed away due to alleged medical negligence.

As per Saifabad police, a patient, identified as Shabana Begum, was admitted to a hospital after she complained of chest pain, and later passed away at the hospital.

However, Begum's attenders alleged that medical negligence led to her death, and then vandalised the hospital furniture on Sunday night. They also misbehaved with police personnel who reached the spot after receiving a complaint from the hospital management, the police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)