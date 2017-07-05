Cauvery dispute: K'taka has not fully complied order, TN Govt. tells SC

[India], July 05 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday mentioned before the Supreme Court that Karnataka has not yet fully complied with the order in the Cauvery water dispute involving the tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The state government has mentioned before the apex court that Karnataka has yet to give 5.966 TMC of water to it.

On March 21, the court directed the Karnataka Government to supply 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra had earlier directed Karnataka to provide 200 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till its further order.

The top court had earlier in January this year dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both states. Siva Kumar, a Tamil Nadu-based activist, had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the same. Earlier on January 9, the Tamil Nadu Government sought a compensation of Rs. 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so. (ANI)