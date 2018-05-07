Cauvery dispute: K'taka says SC released more water to TN

[India], May 7 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Monday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, claiming the latter released more water to Tamil Nadu than what was allotted to it, while settling the dispute over Cauvery river water.

The matter will be heard on Tuesday (May 8).

On February 16, a three-judge Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A.M. Khanwilkar pronounced the judgement on the Cauvery Water Dispute between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry.

The bench directed Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC of water, instead of the 192 TMC to Tamil Nadu. (ANI)