Cauvery issue: AIADMK to go on hunger strike on Apr 3

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres will hold a hunger strike across Tamil Nadu on April 3 to urge the central government to form a Cauvery Management Board.

They had earlier announced April 2 as the day to observe fast.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami yesterday held the discussion with his senior ministers on the matter as protests were staged across the state demanding constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The apex court directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water by 14.75 tmcft from the 192 tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007. (ANI)