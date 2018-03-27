Cauvery issue: DMK to hold executive council meeting on Mar 30

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold an executive council meeting over the Cauvery issue on March 30 in Chennai.

The DMK has been pressing the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

This comes after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks from February 16, that is, by March 29.

Earlier, DMK working president MK Stalin had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and put forward a proposal of the mass resignation of all state MPs from the Union Cabinet to stress this point to the Centre.

In settling the long-standing Cauvery dispute among the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, the apex court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet, much to the dismay of the state. (ANI)