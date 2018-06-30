Cauvery issue: K'taka govt to appeal against SC's verdict

[India], June 30 (ANI): After an all-party meet called by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the state government has decided to appeal against the Supreme Court verdict to form a Cauvery management board for the distribution of river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Saturday said Karnataka will always abide by constitutional decisions and it will also fight against two-three issues where "schemes were for unscientifically".

Talking to media, Kumaraswamy said, "Karnataka will always abide by constitutional decisions. We have always respected Supreme Court and its directions. There are 2-3 issues where schemes were formed unscientifically, for which we will fight."

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar stated that the Supreme Court's judgement was not in best interest of the state. "SC's judgement was not in best interest of the state. We are appealing against it. Earlier, we had decided we won't send any representative to any committee meeting but now we cannot take any risk. We don't want them to make any decision without us," Shivakumar told ANI. Along with many MLAs and MPs, the meeting was also attended by Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief BS Yeddyurappa. On June 18, Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. As per media reports, the two leaders discussed the recently-formed Cauvery Water Management Authority. Earlier on February 16, the Supreme Court had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks of pronouncement of the order. (ANI)