Cauvery issue: PMK worker electrocuted during protest

[Tamil Nadu] (India), Apr 11 (ANI): A Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker on Wednesday died, after he came in contact with a high-voltage electric wire inTindivanam, during a protest over the demand of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The incident happened when he climbed on top of an electric locomotive at Tindivanam railway station.

Another party worker, walking ahead of him, was also critically injured as he came in contact with the wires.

Earlier in the day, PMK workers stopped a train at Chennai Egmore railway station during the protest over the CMB issue.

The PMK has called for a shutdown, demanding that the Central government constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC). The Supreme Court (SC), in its ruling in the matter earlier, had reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. On February 16, the apex court had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks. Thereafter, Tamil Nadu moved a contempt plea in the SC, seeking action against the Centre for allegedly failing to form the CMB within the prescribed time limit of six weeks. (ANI)