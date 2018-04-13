Cauvery issue: Stalin calls on TN Governor

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President M.K. Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday and urged him to take the initiative in setting up the Cauvery Management Board before the May 3 hearing date of the river water distribution issue in the Supreme Court.

The DMK working president said the party will continue its protests until the Cauvery Management Board is constituted.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear the Cauvery water distribution issue on May 3 and asked the Center to file a draft scheme on the same day.

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches that were to be held in Chennai, have been moved to Pune. Pune has been declared the home ground of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The apex court has reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery waters to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMCF). (ANI)