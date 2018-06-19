Cauvery Management Board is the ultimate Swamy: AIADMK

[India], June 19 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D. Jayakumar on Tuesday undermined Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Cauvery Management Board was the highest authority on the water-sharing dispute.

"There is a clear direction from the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water row. H. D. Kumaraswamy meeting the Prime Minister was a waste of time. Whether it is Kumaraswamy, Narayanasamy or some other Swamy, we have the Cauvery Management Board and it is the ultimate Swami," said Jayakumar.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. As per media reports, the two leaders discussed the recently-formed Cauvery Water Management Authority. Discussions were reportedly held on the issue of shortage of coal for Karnataka's thermal power plants as well. Earlier on February 16, the Supreme Court had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks of pronouncement of the order. (ANI)