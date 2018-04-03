Cauvery protest: Dinakaran detained in Tamil Nadu

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran was detained by Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday after he and his supporters tried to gherao the Trichy airport.

They were demanding that the Central government form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order.

On 16 February, the apex court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the top court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. On March 15, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution that urged the Centre to constitute the CMB and the CWRC. (ANI)