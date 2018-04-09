Cauvery row: Supreme Court tells Centre to frame draft scheme by May 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Centre and asked it to frame a draft scheme by May 3 for the implementation of the judgment on the distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Supreme Court has directed the Union Government to file a draft solution in connection with the Cauvery Waters case. The court is hearing a contempt plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Centre on the Cauvery issue.

"You have to frame the scheme and there is no escaping this task," the top court said to the Centre today.

The SC also asked competent authorities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain peace in their states till the court puts stamp of approval on the scheme for implementation of its judgment on Cauvery water distribution. There are protests that are going on regarding this issue. The AIADMK MPs have played their role in disrupting Parliament seeking the constitution of the board. The Centre had sought time beyond May 12 for framing the scheme, citing Assembly elections in Karnataka next month. The SC was hearing the Centre's plea seeking clarification on the February 16 verdict regarding setting up of a Cauvery management scheme in the decades-old river water sharing dispute.