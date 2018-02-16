Cauvery Verdict: 177.25 TMC of water to be released for Tamil Nadu, decides SC

  1. Sify.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the decades-old Cauvery water dispute between riparian south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on Friday.

The three judges of the Supreme Court delivering the verdict on the Cauvery water dispute said Karnataka is a global city with a dire need of water, and increased its water allocation by 14.25 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet). Earlier, the state used to get 270 TMC, which has been increased to 284.25.

Consequently, the water allocation of Tamil Nadu has been reduced from 192 TMC to 177 TMC. The SC also directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam.

The SC allows Tami Nadu to draw additional 10 tmcft 'groundwater' from total of 20 tmcft beneath Cauvery basin. The court says the 2007 tribunal award of 30 tmcft to Kerala and 7 tmcft to Puducherry will remain unchanged.

Tamil Nadu will now get 404.25 tmcft of Cauvery water instead of 419 tmcft allotted by tribunal; Karnataka will get an enhanced 14.75 tmcft water which will be above the 2007 tribunal award of 270 tmcft.

The SC also says increase in Cauvery water share for Karnataka is on account of groundwater and drinking water requirement for Bengaluru residents.

The Cauvery water dispute has been a source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has persisted despite attempts at a solution over 120 years.

The bench delivering the verdict was headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and also comprises Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar.

During the hearings that ended last year, Tamil Nadu had asked the top court to make a "fundamental change" in the water sharing pact and set up a Cauvery Management Board.

Reactions to the verdict:

