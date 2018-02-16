Cauvery verdict: Kamal Haasan shocked by reduction in TN's share

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said expressed shock at the Supreme Court's verdict on Cauvery River water dispute that reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the disputed waters.

"I am also shocked at the reduction in the supply of water. I have to get more details about the actual judgement but I think the Supreme Court firmly said that water cannot be owned by any state. That's a consoling factor," Haasan said at a press conference here.

In its verdict on the dispute earlier the same day, the Supreme Court allotted an additional 14.75 TMC of river water to the state of Karnataka and reduced Tamil Nadu's share from 192 TMC to 177.25 TMC.

The parties to the dispute were the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who challenged the 2007 order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on the sharing of Cauvery, the Ganga of southern India. Haasan is set to venture into politics with the aim to change the political status quo of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)