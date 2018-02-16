Cauvery verdict: 'Shocked' says Kamal Haasan, calls for unity between TN, Karnataka

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan expressed his shock over Supreme Court's verdict on the 120-year-old Cauvery dispute.



"I am also shocked at the reduction in the supply of water. I have to get more details about the actual judgement but I think Supreme Court firmly said that water can't be owned by any state. That's a consoling factor," he said.

Karnataka will now release 177.25 TMC - thousand million cubic feet - to Tamil Nadu instead of 192 TMC.





"The allocation of Karnataka which used to be 270 TMC has been increased to 284.75 TMC. About 10 TMC of water which had been found in the reaches of Tamil Nadu has been reckoned and therefore the share of Tamil Nadu has been reduced," top court lawyer, Brijesh Kalappa told reporters.





The top court has further made it clear that the increase in share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 TMC was done in view of the increased demand for drinking water by Bengaluru and also for the state's industrial activities.

However, he called for unity between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka:"There should be unity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, only then can we think of river-linking projects. People using this verdict to score political points are wrong. Even though we have been given less water, we must find ways to save it."Meanwhile main working president of opposition DMK, MK Stalin in a statement blamed the AIADMK for the verdict."AIADMK government has lost the rights that Kalaignar achieved for Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has been cheated. I urge TN CM to call an all party meeting with farmers' association," he said.The SC on Friday delivering its verdict reduced Tamil Nadu's water, while the portion for Karnataka has been increased.