Cauvery water issue: Kerala govt. files review petition in SC

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Cauvery water dispute.

Last month, the apex court gave its verdict on the sharing of the Cauvery waters between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and asked the Centre to create a Cauvery water management board with members from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Now, the Pinarayi Vijayan-government requested the top court to review the verdict, wherein it has decreased the Tamil Nadu's share in the water body and ordered the constitution of a committee and the board. (ANI)